Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN) Now Covered by Litchfield Hills Research

Equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silexion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.
Silexion Therapeutics Price Performance
Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by $0.52.
Silexion Therapeutics Company Profile
Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor.
