Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN) Now Covered by Litchfield Hills Research

Equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silexion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Silexion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Silexion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.60. 53,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,215. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Silexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20.

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by $0.52.

Silexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor.

