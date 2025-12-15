Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research

Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Silexion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of Silexion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Silexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $53.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.06.

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by $0.52.

About Silexion Therapeutics

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor.

