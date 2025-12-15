Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research

Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Silexion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silexion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Silexion Therapeutics Price Performance

SLXN traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.63. 27,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,082. Silexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.06.

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by $0.52.

About Silexion Therapeutics

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor.

