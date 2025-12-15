Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hub Group (HUBG)

Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/8/2025 – Hub Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Hub Group was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2025 – Hub Group is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2025 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2025 – Hub Group had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Hub Group had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Hub Group had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

11/3/2025 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/25/2025 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.