Insider Selling: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells 23,853 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 23,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $703,186.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,924 shares in the company, valued at $115,679.52. This represents a 85.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,828,263. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.11. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $1.64. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 139.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 364.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,869,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,163,000 after buying an additional 2,251,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 19.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,877,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,708,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Moderna from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.21.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

