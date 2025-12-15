Insider Selling: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells 23,853 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2025

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 23,853 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $703,186.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,924 shares in the company, valued at $115,679.52. This represents a 85.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,828,263. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.11. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $1.64. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 139.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $893.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Moderna's revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 364.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,869,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,163,000 after buying an additional 2,251,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 19.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,877,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,708,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Moderna from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.21.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

