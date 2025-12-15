Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,337 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 524,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,418,000 after buying an additional 116,535 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,379,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,392,124,000 after purchasing an additional 157,473 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,596,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $787.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $887.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $800.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $745.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $919.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.