Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,989 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $223.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The stock has a market cap of $394.92 billion, a PE ratio of 169.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 496.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $289.00 target price (up from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.55.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

