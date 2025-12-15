JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $631.90

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) token can currently be purchased for $174.49 or 0.00195350 BTC on popular exchanges. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a total market cap of $164.48 million and $631.90 worth of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,444.00 or 1.00137053 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88,567.83 or 0.99887750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s total supply is 942,654 tokens. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official Twitter account is @jpoolsolana. The official message board for JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is jpoolsolana.medium.com. The official website for JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is jpool.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a current supply of 942,654.19441346. The last known price of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is 173.54228183 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $137.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jpool.one.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

