HI (HI) Price Down 8.6% This Week

HI (HI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 15th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $143.28 thousand and approximately $288.82 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00001741 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00011723 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00004038 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 62,070,066,955.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00005422 USD and is down -16.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $425.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

