Qubic (QUBIC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $80.41 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Qubic has a market cap of $80.41 million and $1.15 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qubic has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Qubic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Qubic Profile

Qubic was first traded on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 162,106,665,094,568 coins and its circulating supply is 129,480,284,454,081 coins. The Reddit community for Qubic is https://reddit.com/r/qubic/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 162,106,665,094,568 with 129,480,284,454,081 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000062 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,341,728.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

