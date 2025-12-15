PARSIQ Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $300.96 thousand and $23.06 thousand worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is reactive.network. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @0xreactive and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.reactive.network. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

