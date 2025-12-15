Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 31st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 477.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

OXLC opened at $13.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

