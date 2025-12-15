Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Earns Neutral Rating from BTIG Research

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vicarious Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Vicarious Surgical Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of RBOT opened at $2.59 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by $0.46. Equities research analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical will post -10.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vicarious Surgical by 22.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

