Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $204.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JNJ. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.35.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $211.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.09 and its 200 day moving average is $177.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $212.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.