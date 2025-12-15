Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC Invests $756,000 in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 66.4% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $206.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Argus set a $210.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $211.65 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $212.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.42. The stock has a market cap of $509.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.