Stark Wealth Management LLC Invests $527,000 in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Stark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 291,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,747,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,716,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $836,651,000 after buying an additional 319,545 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,363,000. Finally, Nautilus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nautilus Advisors LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 225,528 shares of company stock worth $61,296,884 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $310.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.73. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $328.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.04.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

