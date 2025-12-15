NWF Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,041 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,877,174,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15,040.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,420,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,180 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,420,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $211.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $212.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

