Prospera Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Prospera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,164,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,542,000 after buying an additional 42,028 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $310.52 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $328.67. The company has a market cap of $3.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.73.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $336.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.04.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 225,528 shares of company stock worth $61,296,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

