NWF Advisory Services Inc. Buys 4,672 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

NWF Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of NWF Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NWF Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,685.3% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 150,330,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,014,000 after buying an additional 149,842,394 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657,842 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40,887.2% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,376,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,514,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $335.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.53. The stock has a market cap of $560.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $339.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.