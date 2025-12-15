Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Sells 5,914 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $626.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $620.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13. The company has a market capitalization of $780.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

