Vestwell Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Vestwell Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,973,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Vestwell Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $294.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $298.64. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

