Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $210,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of IWF opened at $471.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.94. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $493.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

