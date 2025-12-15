V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.3% of V. M. Manning & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $721,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 99,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 491,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,119,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Hill Asset Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the first quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $100.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $249.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 44.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $720,044.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,475.02. This trade represents a 25.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

