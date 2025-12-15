V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. Takes $2.38 Million Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000. Duke Energy accounts for 2.7% of V. M. Manning & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 11,417.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,668,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,917,000 after buying an additional 17,515,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,716,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,934,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,783 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,132,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,145,000 after acquiring an additional 885,900 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2,682.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 895,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,242,000 after acquiring an additional 863,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Duke Energy by 131.9% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,055,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,737,000 after acquiring an additional 600,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Cowen started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Duke Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,234.60. This represents a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $115.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.23. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.20 and a 12 month high of $130.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 15.76%.The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.