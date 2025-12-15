15,819 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Purchased by V. M. Manning & CO. Inc.

V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Cisco Systems makes up 1.2% of V. M. Manning & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $3,816,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,393,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,553,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030,441 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $904,542,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 46.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,833,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904,969 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6,778.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,810,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,479,000 after buying an additional 6,711,004 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $12,760,942.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 281,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,887,068.88. This represents a 36.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,745 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $138,657.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 176,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,307.74. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,021,910 shares of company stock worth $79,463,804. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of CSCO opened at $77.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average of $69.77.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

