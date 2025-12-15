Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at Wolfe Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wolfe Research from $139.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $141.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.40 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Citic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $94.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.29. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $5.18. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Netflix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 314,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $34,603,166.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,765,942.40. This trade represents a 49.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 20,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,213,646.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,564,669.44. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,619,840 shares of company stock worth $181,648,613. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. MRA Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.4% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 42.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,059,000 after acquiring an additional 130,946 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its position in Netflix by 25.1% during the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.