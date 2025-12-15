V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.8% of V. M. Manning & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $395.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $378.47 and a 200-day moving average of $338.80. The company has a market cap of $143.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $238.73 and a 1 year high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.