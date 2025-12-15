Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,984 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $613.62 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $613.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $581.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

