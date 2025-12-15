Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 11,545 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,963 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Wellington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $2,922,000. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 319,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $34,381.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,698.08. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $9,023,538.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,431,026.90. This represents a 14.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,021,910 shares of company stock worth $79,463,804. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $77.80 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

