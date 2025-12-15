Rep. Richard McCormick Purchases Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Representative Richard McCormick (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). In a filing disclosed on December 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Apple stock on November 5th.

Representative Richard McCormick also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 11/5/2025.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $278.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.24 and a 200-day moving average of $237.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,932,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $290,506,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,249,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,358,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,749,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $72,506,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,638 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 573,627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,065,374,000 after purchasing an additional 205,656,808 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,942,255,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. CLSA lifted their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wedbush set a $350.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.51.

About Representative McCormick

Rich McCormick (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McCormick (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rich McCormick lives in Suwanee, Georgia. McCormick served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. He earned an M.B.A. from National University and an M.D. from Morehouse School of Medicine. McCormick’s career experience includes working as an emergency medicine physician with Gwinnett Medical Center and Northside Hospital, a Marine officer instructor with Georgia Tech and Morehouse College, and a pilot.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

