Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,214 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,232 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Walmart were worth $27,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Walmart by 46.7% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $116.70 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $116.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $930.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average of $101.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $746,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,535,221.85. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $406,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,040,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,741,441.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,403 shares of company stock worth $13,386,774. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.