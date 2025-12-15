Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 524.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,642 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,490 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 2.3% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,223,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,468 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,557,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,199,712,000 after purchasing an additional 263,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,367,770,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,973,329 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,126,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $2,127,411.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,334,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,958,228.79. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,374,843.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 879,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,160,621.25. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 126,403 shares of company stock worth $13,386,774 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

Shares of WMT opened at $116.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $930.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.64. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $116.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.52.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

