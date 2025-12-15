ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.21 and last traded at GBX 0.24. 10,522,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 25,450,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24.
ECR Minerals Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £6.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.22.
About ECR Minerals
ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.
