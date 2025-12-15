ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.21 and last traded at GBX 0.24. 10,522,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 25,450,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24.

ECR Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £6.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.22.

About ECR Minerals

(Get Free Report)

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECR Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECR Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.