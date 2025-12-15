Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,609,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,713,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,551,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,172,000 after buying an additional 629,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,280,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $1,894,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 4.9%

Lam Research stock opened at $160.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.50. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $169.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.