3,405 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Acquired by Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC

Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,405 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,275,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,916,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,461 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,512,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 42.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,839,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,932,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,722 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 840.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,513 shares of company stock worth $50,397,893. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Oracle from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.57.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $189.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

