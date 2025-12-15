Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 977,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 103,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 337.5% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $597.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $627.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total value of $6,034,465.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,576.40. The trade was a 55.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total value of $4,666,353.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,312.16. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 79,061 shares of company stock worth $41,949,366 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $485.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $729.00 price target (up from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.16.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

