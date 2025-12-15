Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,934 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.9% in the second quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Clarendon Private LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $416.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $194.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $387.78 and a 12 month high of $486.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $426.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.71.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 21.17%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Linde’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Mizuho set a $495.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

