Sophon Price Down 12.4% This Week (SOPH)

Sophon (SOPH) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last week, Sophon has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Sophon token can now be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sophon has a total market capitalization of $27.50 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Sophon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sophon

Sophon was first traded on May 28th, 2025. Sophon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Sophon’s official website is sophon.xyz. Sophon’s official Twitter account is @sophon. The official message board for Sophon is blog.sophon.xyz.

Buying and Selling Sophon

According to CryptoCompare, “Sophon (SOPH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sophon has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sophon is 0.01373332 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $4,962,176.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sophon.xyz.”

