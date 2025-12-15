El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOCO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $347.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $121.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 31.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 89.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Featured Stories

