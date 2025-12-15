Streamr (DATA) Market Cap Reaches $7.41 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 15th. Streamr has a total market cap of $7.41 million and $1.23 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,290,023,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,228,103,853 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real?time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

