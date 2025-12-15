Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) and Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Critical Review

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) and Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Prosus and Akso Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosus 0 0 3 1 3.25 Akso Health Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Prosus and Akso Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosus N/A N/A N/A Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Prosus has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akso Health Group has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Prosus and Akso Health Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosus $6.17 billion 54.07 $12.37 billion N/A N/A Akso Health Group $14.78 million 50.03 -$134.98 million N/A N/A

Prosus has higher revenue and earnings than Akso Health Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Prosus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prosus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prosus beats Akso Health Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

