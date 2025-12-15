Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

PLTR opened at $183.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $437.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $207.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $5,852,753.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 251,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,818,765.24. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 39,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $6,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The trade was a 98.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,008,844 shares of company stock valued at $164,676,161 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.