Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,940,883,000 after acquiring an additional 363,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,153,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,036,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,599,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,281,871,000 after purchasing an additional 57,669 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,275,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,618,000 after purchasing an additional 593,784 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,978,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,031,000 after purchasing an additional 76,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $211.79 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $213.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.07. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

