WT Wealth Management Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 103.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $130,668,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,892,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,634,000 after purchasing an additional 452,184 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,142,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,096,000 after purchasing an additional 445,896 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 731,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,678,000 after purchasing an additional 436,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,671,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $94.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

