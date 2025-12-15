TT Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,034 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,034 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 518.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $458.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.97, a P/E/G ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $425.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $505.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.