Rydar Equities Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,357 Morgan Stanley $MS

Rydar Equities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 2.2% of Rydar Equities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 45.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 175.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 41,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of MS opened at $178.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $94.33 and a 12 month high of $181.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.70 and its 200-day moving average is $151.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 13.85%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total value of $16,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,493,199.24. The trade was a 14.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.