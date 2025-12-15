Stance Capital LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.0% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $223.45 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market cap of $394.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.95.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 496.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.55.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

