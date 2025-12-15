Rydar Equities Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Rydar Equities Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,952 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,040,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $278,624,000 after purchasing an additional 587,571 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the second quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 39.0% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwestern Financial LLC IA acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,160. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $85.35 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

