Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 16,602 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,602 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF comprises about 5.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $14,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,105,000 after purchasing an additional 612,432 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $119.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

