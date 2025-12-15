Vigilare Wealth Management Buys Shares of 49,222 iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $36.80.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Profile
The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Ethereum Trust ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- GOOGL’s Unstoppable Momentum Drives Price Targets to Record Highs
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Underrated Robotics Stocks Poised for Huge Gains
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Dave & Buster’s Reversal Is in PLAY After Double-Bottom Breakout
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.